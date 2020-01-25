With Mojo Browning tallying a game-high 19 points, Purcell defeated Bethel 58-51 Friday in semifinal action of the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Basketball Tournament.

PURCELL — With Mojo Browning tallying a game-high 19 points, Purcell defeated Bethel 58-51 Friday in semifinal action of the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Basketball Tournament.

Also in double figures for Purcell were Nate Willis and Gavin Nation with 13 points each.

6-foot, 2-inch junior Drae Wood was Bethel’s sole double-figure scorer with 12. Jesse Tucker added eight and Gage Porter supplied seven.

Purcell jumped out in front 14-6 after one quarter, and Bethel could never quite get over the hump.

Bethel (9-5) was 10 of 15 from the free-throw stripe. Purcell posted just two 3-point field goals.

Bethel saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

The Wildcats will be pitted against Byng in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game for the consolation championship.

Byng is 1-0 against Bethel this season.

Girls Consolation

Bethel 55, Mt. St. Mary 48

A second-quarter surge was enough to advance Bethel to the consolation championship.

The Lady Wildcats outscored St. Mary 18-5 in the second quarter for a 26-18 advantage. Bethel was still up 38-29 after three quarters.

Bethel converted 22-of-30 free throws (73.3%) as Parker Stevenson led the way at 8 of 8.

Stevenson was Bethel’s top scorer with 19 and Laney O’Rorke added 14, including two of Bethel’s five 3-pointers.

Kennedy Gregory added 10 points as Bethel went to 8-6, including 2-0 versus St. Mary.

“We competed for four quarters and did a good job on the boards,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield.

Kennedy Allison led Mt. St. Mary with 20 points.

Bethel will oppose either Purcell or Tishomingo in Saturday’s 11 a.m. consolation championship.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.