After a six-day layoff from game action, the Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves swing back into basketball action today by hosting the 2020 Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Eight games will be played each day from now through Saturday.

The Lady Wolves and Wolves will launch their respective brackets with early games today. The Shawnee girls will face McAlester at 10 a.m. while the Shawnee boys square off with Stillwater at 11:30 a.m.

Coach Wendi Wells’ Class 5A 12th-ranked Lady Wolves, 6-6 on the season, will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak against the ninth-ranked Lady Buffaloes, who own an 8-5 record on the season.

Shawnee will also be trying to shake off a four-loss in five-game stretch.

In their most recent game, the Lady Wolves were on the short end of 51-35 score with 5A top-ranked Piedmont at home Friday. The loss overshadowed a double-double effort from freshman Isabelle Ramirez, who poured in 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds

McAlester saw its four-game winning streak stopped Tuesday night in a 44-35 loss at 4A third-ranked Ft. Gibson. Among the Lady Buff victories are two decisions over 5A 19th-ranked Bishop Kelley and 5A 11th-ranked Tahlequah.

Coach Ron Arthur’s Class 5A third-ranked Wolves, 10-2, have won two straight over Guthrie and most recently Piedmont at home last Friday.

Tanner Morris tallied 15 points while knocking down three treys against Piedmont and KaVeon Sharp nailed 5-of-6 shots from the floor in finishing with 10 points. Defensively, Shawnee produced 12 steals against the Wildcats with Sharp and Joe Maytubby racking up four apiece while J’Briell Easley ended up with three.

Area teams will be involved in tournaments today as the Pott. County Invitational continues at North Rock Creek and the 66 Conference Tournament continues at McLoud.

Three more tournaments, involving area teams, will start up today. The Bethel girls and boys will play in the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament at Purcell. The Dale girls and boys will participate in the Cashion County Line Tournament and the Tecumseh girls and boys will be in action at the 48th Annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Classic Invitational in Altus.

Tournament play continues on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

For a complete look at the tournament schedules, involving area teams, go to the Scoreboard portion of the second sports page.