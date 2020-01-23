To kick off the 2020 baseball season, Seminole State College will host its annual Trojan Baseball Alumni Banquet February 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Enoch Kelly Haney Center.

To kick off the 2020 baseball season, Seminole State College will host its annual Trojan Baseball Alumni Banquet February 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Enoch Kelly Haney Center.

Danny Zahl, former Trojan baseball player, will serve as the event’s guest speaker. Zahl played on the 1989-1990 team, which went 89-5 and finished third in the NJCAA World Series. Zahl went on to play outfield for the Louisiana State University Tigers in 1991, the year LSU won the College World Series against Wichita State.

Three former SSC baseball teams will receive special recognition at the banquet: the 1990, 2000 and 2010 rosters. Members of the 2020 Trojan baseball team will be introduced by SSC Head Coach Mack Chambers.

“We are hoping to have many of our former players and our supporters become actively involved in the Seminole baseball program,” Coach Chambers said. “Attending this banquet will be a great show of support for a program that has played an important part in all of our lives.”

Tickets are $25 per person or you may purchase an event table sponsorship for $200, which includes eight tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at sscathletics.com. For questions about the event, contact the SSC Athletics Office at 405-382-9541.