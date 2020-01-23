The Ridgerunners earned a tough 'W' last night against the Claremore Zebras.

Grove 53, Claremore 49

The Zebras entered the game with a 3-8 record, only one win higher than the Ridgerunners 2-8 record. Claremore took the early lead and scored six points, while holding Grove to none. Grove Head Coach Zach Trimble wisely called a timeout to reset the momentum.

After the break, the Ridgerunners snapped back, scoring a layup from Colin Rowton, a jumper from Emmanuel Crawford and a layup from Aason Cross to tie the game. A second layup from Cross gave Grove the lead. The quarter ended 8-7, Grove.

The second quarter was the Greg McCurdy show. McCurdy scored 10 of Grove's 17 points, via two threes and two twos. Crawford sealed the deal with a buzzer beater jumper, giving the Ridgerunners a 25-19 lead at the half.

Grove maintained the lead throughout the third, outscoring Claremore 15-13. The Zebras hit a buzzer beater 3 to begin a shift in momentum.

The fourth quarter was an emotional rollercoaster as the Zebras drew within two points of the Ridgerunners, who had made several costly mistakes. Grove began to pull away thanks to Braden Pittman making a layup, Corbin Beal hitting two jumpers on the following two consecutive possessions and two free throws from Rowton. Despite yet another buzzer beater jumper from Claremore, Grove took home the 53-49 win.

McCurdy and Beal led the scoring for the Ridgerunners, both with 14 points. Cross had 13, while Rowton, Pittman and Crawford each had 4.

For the Zebras, Nate Potts had 16, followed by Noah Smallwood with 10, Jacob Cowherd with 5, Drake Roark, Michael Anderson and Charlie Murdock each had 4, while Ryan Conner and Tanner Schaffizel had 3 apiece.

Grove is in the midst of the Tri-State Classic Tournament in Jay, beginning play against the Seneca Indians at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 23. The Tournament will conclude on Saturday, January 25. The Ridgerunners will be on the road on Tuesday, January 28 in Coweta.

Ridgerunners Schedule

12/3 v. Coweta L 50-38

12/6 v. Tahlequah L 62-47

12/10 @ Jay W 64-45

12/12 vs. East Central @ Vinita Tournament L 72-44

12/13 vs. Vinita @ Vinita Tournament W 47-44

12/14 vs. Jay @ Vinita Tournament L 52-49 2OT

12/17 @ Collinsville L 67-52

1/7 @ Skiatook L 43-38

1/14 @ Pryor L 65-52

1/17 vs. Glenpool L 63-49

1/21 vs. Claremore W 53-49

1/23 vs. Seneca @ Jay Tournament 3 p.m.*

1/24 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/25 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/28 @ Coweta 7:30 p.m.

1/31 @ Tahlequah 7:30 p.m.

2/4 vs. Collinsville 7:30 p.m.

2/7 vs. Skiatook 7:30 p.m.

2/8 vs. Jay 7:30 p.m.

2/11 @ Glenpool 7:30 p.m.

2/17 @ Claremore 7:30 p.m.

*Results were not available at time of press