Miami, OK - The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Honors Program has taken the helm of hosting the 8th annual NEO Craft Fair and is seeking vendors for one of the largest spring craft shows in the region.

Each March, NEO hosts over 500 shoppers at the annual free-to-the-public fair and due to popular demand, this year’s event will take place in the Student Activities Center. The move will allow for the accommodation of more guests and a greater variety of vendors.

NEO is currently seeking vendors of handcrafted items, but space is also available for direct sales companies. Book space starts at $60 for 10 ft. x 10 ft. and electricity is available for an added fee. Fees support student resources on campus and have a direct effect in opening doors to student opportunities.

"We're excited to join NEO Women and Friends for this event,” said NEO Honors Program Director, Keeley Adams. “There is no better feeling than knowing our students are supported. The funds raised at this annual event ensure that support!"

Taking place on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., spots are still available for vendors. For more information about booth accommodation or applications, contact neocraftexpo@neo.edu or call 918-540-6388. To follow the NEO Craft Fair on Facebook, follow @neocraftfair.