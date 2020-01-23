Multiple local law enforcement agencies engaged in a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 35 Tuesday night, ending in an arrest.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said deputies were notified of a suspect on a motorcycle heading northbound out of Texas around 9 p.m. Cooke County deputies had reportedly initiated the pursuit outside of Gainesville.

Love County deputies took over when the suspect crossed over state lines, reaching speeds of around 120 mph in the freezing rain. Grisham said units from Carter County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded, with OHP taking over as the suspect passed through Ardmore.

At the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains, around the 43 or 44 mile marker on I-35, the suspect ran out of gas and was arrested by OHP troopers. No names have been released at this time.

Officials are unsure of a motive for the pursuit. Grisham said deputies are stumped as to why anyone would run from the police, while driving at high-rate speeds on a motorcycle in the dark and poor weather conditions.

More information will be released as it becomes available.