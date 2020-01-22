As the nation recently recognized the birth civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Bartlesville’s Westside Community Center is scheduling events to honor his legacy and that of others who’ve advocated for equal rights.

According to interim executive director Lorront L. Carney, the Westside Community Center is planning black history activities throughout the month of February, culminating in a big community gathering on Feb. 29.

Carney shares some thoughts about next month’s events and some perspective on Martin Luther King Jr.

1. When and where will the black history program take place?

The Feb. 29 event that WCC will host will be a $5 dinner deal at the center, where various Black History Facts will be posted for leisure viewing along with a Black History trivia quiz. Additional activities also are planned during the month, and details on those will be publicized closer to the date.

2. Will there be a guest speaker at the Feb. 29 dinner?

Rather than a speaker, we will be presenting facts as to the African American contribution to American life.

3. How do you think Dr. King would want to be remembered?

As a champion of equality for all regardless of race, gender, religion or politics!

4. What do you admire about Dr. King?

Standing up for what he truly believed and advocating for that belief without resorting to violence.

5. What’s one Martin Luther King Jr. quote that is especially relevant today?

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

— Emily Droege