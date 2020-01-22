Epsilon Sigma Alpha, or ESA, is a civic organization many Pawhuskans probably know best for the local chapter’s financial support of the purchase of American flags for public use during holiday periods.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha, which means “Pursuit of Learning,” was chartered as an organization in 1929 in Jacksonville, Texas. It supports a variety of service and charitable programs. Each year, ESA members participate in hundreds of thousands of hours of direct community service, and raise millions of dollars in cash and pledges for worthy causes, including the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

After World War II, ESA expanded its activities to include public service projects. The USO (United Service Organizations) and the American Red Cross were among the organization’s early beneficiaries. The ESA additionally became an early supporter of the March of Dimes, which led public support for efforts to prevent polio, birth defects and infant mortality.

ESA has also spread into the collegiate world, with its first college chapter formed in 1988. It now has hundreds of local and campus chapters.

The officers of Pawhuska’s ESA chapter, the Alpha Zeta Chapter, are Krissy Pace, president; Tracy Easley, vice president; Debbie Reed, secretary; and Barbara Strahan, secretary.

Linda Boone, the ESA Alpha Zeta Chapter’s Ways and Means Chairman, recently provided the following list of individuals and groups to which the organization wishes to give thanks for Flag Service donations: Mariposa, Daniel Boone, Grill 125, Ann Piget, Osage Laundry, Lorec Home Furnishings, Big Country Pawn/Buckin’ Flamingo, James & Alma Hager, Marilyn Cooper/Memory of Evelyn Boyd, David Gambill, Wyld Daisy, Brad & Nina Smith, Danny & Shananae Ferguson, Helmer Oil, Farmer’s Insurance/Steve Lippit, Salt Creek, Alan & Carla Brown, Bob Davis, Hometown Appliances, Joanie Lessert/Hair Razors. Also Judge Kane, Benson Lumber Co., Osage County 911, Moody Construction, Melvin Core, Gary Strahan, Lu King, Brady & Rosalie Jones, Barbara Strahan, Eva Smith, Joe & Dottie Allen, St. Thomas Church Guild, Bruce & Sharon Hendren, Steven Venturi, Attorney at Law, Frank & Marilyn Maher, Ron & Debbie Reed, Kathy Scott, Gypsy Cowgirl, Delores Covington, L.C. & Clara Smith. Also Gilson & Sherry Williams, Captured Moments, Spurs & Arrows, Bluestem Dispensary, Stan & Karen McKenney, Simply Jane, Pick Your Stitch, Honey Pot, Charlie & Shirley Wadsworth, Sunset Ridge Gallery, Krazy Cow, Brick Teepee, Pawhuska Marketplace, Prairie Cottage, Handy’s, Turquoise Lily, Dr. J.R. Priest, Pawhuska Tire & Service Center, American Heritage Bank, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Also Danny & Linda Boone, Steven Holcomb, Sister’s Attic, Dr. Bob & Randi Chesbro, Pierce Arrow LLC, K & M Services, CVS Foods, Mike & Sandie McCartney, Jack & Dean Shoemate, Sally Hulse, Janet & Frederick Drummond, Ye Olde Grog Shop, Chandra Hough/State Farm Insurance, Formby Oil, Tri County Tech, Cates Supply, Tedisue Witcraft, Janet McGregor, Jim & Julia Wilson, Buffalo Joe’s, Bad Brad’s, Lee Ann Ammons, Carter-Swartz Agency, Tammy Baldauff, Dara Fugate Verduzco. Also Metcalf Feed, Rancho Los Primos, Shoemake Law, Don & Patti Wells, Toby Bighorse, Bill & Angie Bruce, Osage Election Board/Kelly Chouteau, Allen Bros. Feed, Black Gold Motel, Tri-Am Acid & Fracture Service, El Vallarta’s, Marilyn Fugate, Weigants’ Pharmacy, Donnie & Melissa Bible, Head To Toe, Jerry & Janette Murray, The Pioneer Woman, Short Oil Company, Becky & Criss Blackwood, Bill & Patria Yount, Blue Sky Bank, Pawhuska Hospital, Tag Agency, the Tolson Agency, the Osage County Historical Society, the Constantine Arts Center, JL Associates, Boy Scout Troop 43, and Boy Scout Troop 33.