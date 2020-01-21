Karen H. Sturgis, 72, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Karen H. Sturgis, 72, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Karen was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Tulsa to Jack and Florence (Jetton) Crawford.

Her early years were spent in Tulsa where she attended school. After high school she attended the University of Tulsa and received her degree in history.

Karen met Donald R. “Don” Sturgis in March 1969, and after a six-month courtship, they were married on Aug. 22, 1969, at 11th Street Baptist Church in Tulsa. Shortly after their marriage, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his release from the Army, they returned to Tulsa and raised two wonderful girls in Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

She retired from after 19 years of teaching for Broken Arrow Public Schools. After retirement she and Don returned to the family farm in Tecumseh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Florence Crawford.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Donald R. Sturgis of the home; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Amy H. Sturgis and Larry M. Hall of Bristol, Virginia, and Margret and Michael Boone of Norman; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Rebecca Boone of Norman; brother and sister-in-law, J. Douglas Crawford and Cyd Dillard of Grand Junction, Colorado; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Vickie Sturgis of Berthoud, Colorado; sister-in-law, Kathy Kalivoda of Tecumseh; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Tecumseh First Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Peak and Larry Lockhard officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.