MIDWEST CITY – Five Shawnee High School wrestlers – Spencer Rochelle, Angelo Reyes, Brenner James, Jordan Lomeli and Lane Williams - placed in the Carl Albert Invitational on Saturday.

Rochelle took fourth place at 138 pounds and Reyes was fifth at 126. James (120 pounds), Lomeli (132) and Williams (220) each claimed sixth place in their respective weight classes.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.