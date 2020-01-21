What inspired you to become an educator?

I have always wanted to be a teacher. I would make my sister play school when we were kids and of course, I was always the teacher. I feel something that influenced me the most was that I was a struggling learner. I had low confidence as a result and I never want one of my students to feel that way. There were some special teachers in my life who helped me realize it was ok that I learned things a different way. I just needed to find out what worked for me. I want to help my students find their best way of learning and become confident learners.

What is most challenging as an educator?

I feel class sizes and lack of funding for our public schools has been the most challenging for me as a teacher. It is difficult to reach every student every day when you have large classes. Our state is working hard to provide more student funding but we have a long way to go.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

I would say that my most memorable teaching moment would be when I looped with my class last year. Our class moved together from 3rd grade to 4th grade. It isn’t common to move with your class so it was an amazing opportunity. I have built relationships with those students that will last a lifetime. I love each student that passes through my classroom but those students will always have a special place in my heart.

— Emily Droege