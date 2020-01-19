The Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center and the Made in Oklahoma Coalition will hold the second MIO Coalition 4-H Recipe Contest.

The contest requires 4-H members to complete the four steps of service learning – preparation, action, reflection and celebration – as they create a prepare a unique recipe highlighting MIO Coalition ingredients and answer two essay questions individually or as a member of a team. Entries are due by 5 p.m. on March 6.

“The FAPC team is always looking to help students develop their knowledge of the Oklahoma food industry and create relationships with industry members,” said Andrea Graves, FAPC business planning and marketing specialist. “With the recipe contest, 4-H members embrace creativity and innovation while simultaneously learning about the impact both FAPC and the MIO Coalition have on the Oklahoma.”

Contestants will create an original recipe for a food item. The item can fit into any food category (entrée, dessert, beverage, side dish, etc.) and must highlight a minimum of three different MIO Coalition ingredients. A series of photos and brief essay answers to two questions regarding Oklahoma products also must be submitted with the unique recipe.

Prizes of $500 and $250 will be awarded to first and second place contestants, respectively, in both the junior and senior categories. Award winners will be announced at the 2020 MIO Coalition Legislative Reception held at the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion on April 13.

In addition, all contestants are invited to attend the MIO Coalition Expo on March 4 in Goldsby, Oklahoma. This exclusive by invitation-only event is open to food industry leaders across the state to network with more than 60 MIO Coalition members and taste their locally produced products.

“4-H is an organization focused on helping its members develop skills that will be essential in their future careers,” said Cathy Allen, Oklahoma 4-H curriculum specialist. “This event is one of many opportunities for 4-H members to grow as individuals, and I strongly encourage them to put their culinary skills to the test with this contest.”

The contest is open to all Oklahoma 4-H members and clubs active on 4-HOnline. The submission form, rules and list of MIO Coalition companies and ingredients can be found at http://4h.okstate.edu/recipe-contest/. Completed entries must be emailed to andrea.graves@okstate.edu by the 5 p.m. March 6 deadline.

FAPC, a part of the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that stimulates and supports the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.