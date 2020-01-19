Donald Lee Lynn

Donald Lee Lynn, 79, of Nowata, died Jan. 9.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services & cremation are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joseph Tucker

Joseph “Joe” Tucker, 91, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will also be from 12— 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Monday.

Services will be hled at 2 p.m. Mon., at Bartlesville First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow in Ethel Reece Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.