SEMINOLE —Shayla Wofford hit a close-range field goal with six seconds remaining Friday, lifting Ada’s girls to a 48-47 triumph over Seminole.

Seminole, which missed a 2-point jumper as time expired, dropped to 6-6 on the year.

Seminole had taken a 47-46 lead on a Katyanna Andrews’ field goal with 16 seconds to go.

Andrews finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19. Holli Ladd concluded with 13 and Kennedy Gregory added nine on three 3-pointers. Andrews knocked down two treys.

Landyn Owens was Ada’s top scorer with 16. Ada is ranked 15th in Class 4A. Both squads had horrid free-throw outings — Seminole at 1 of 11 and Ada at 3 of 11.

The Lady Chieftains will play McLoud at 6:40 Tuesday in first-round play of the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud.

Boys

Ada 66, Seminole 44

Jaxson Robinson and Trey Havens led an Ada 3-point assault while upending Seminole 62-44 Friday.

Robinson, Ada’s top scorer with 21, collected three long-range bombs while Havens posted four. Jake Shannon and Havens had 12 points apiece.

Adam O’Daniel was Seminole’s top scorer with 12 and Cepado Wilkins finished with 10. Easton Wurtz knocked down two treys.

“We played hard against a very long, athletic team,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said. “I am proud of the kids.”

Seminole (6-6) will take on Holdenville at 5:20 Tuesday in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.