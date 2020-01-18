Janna A. Chandler, 67, daughter of Jane (Lowrey) Chandler and Robert “Bob” Chandler, passed away at her home in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Janna A. Chandler, 67, daughter of Jane (Lowrey) Chandler and Robert “Bob” Chandler, passed away at her home in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Janna was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and later moved to McAllen, Texas, where she made many friends. She lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for an extended time before moving to Arizona.

Janna is survived by her husband Gil Sanz; younger brother Keat, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; uncles Bill and Charles Lowery, their wives Dee and Shirley, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and many cousins, residing in Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, and other parts of the U.S.

Janna was a treasured stepmom to Leslie, Norman, Kelly-Jo, Lundy, Kristopher; grandchildren Bridger, Avery, Kaitlyn, Savannah.

Throughout her life Janna helped many people improve their quality of life. First as a proprietor of a beauty parlor in Dallas, Texas; and for the past thirty years as owner of her organic health supplement business. Janna and her husband traveled extensively throughout Alaska, Canada, and the Lower 48 States in the last years of her life. She leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of friends who love her and appreciate her unconditional love and the inspirational role model of a life dedicated to helping others.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 1400 N Center Ave, Shawnee, Oklahoma.