Anna Andes, age 78, of Wanette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Anna Lou Bishop was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Lubbock, Texas, the oldest of four children born to Ferguson and Mary Lee Bishop. She was raised in Sherman, Texas, and attended school there.

Anna married young to Ted Sparks, and to this union two daughters, Pam and Terry, were born. As a young mother, Anna worked hard balancing motherhood and full-time employment. She later married Olen Middleton, and together they welcomed into their family four sons, Rick, Randy, Dean and Mark.

Anna worked as a café cook for many years. She owned and operated Ann’s Country Kitchen in Wanette for many years.

After Olen passed away, Anna later married Bill Andes.

When she wasn’t working, Anna enjoyed afternoons at the casino, and she never missed an opportunity to go fishing. She couldn’t resist a good western and loved anything and everything John Wayne. What really excited her was shopping the thrift store on half price days. She cherished her family and especially her grandchildren, and she adorned her house with their pictures. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend. She will be truly missed!

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Olen Middleton, Bill Andes, and Ted Sparks; her grandson: Troy Alexander; her parents: Ferguson and Mary Lee Bishop; and baby brother: Bobby Gene Bishop.

Anna is survived by her daughters: Pam Jones and husband Ronnie Kean of Okemah and Terry Alexander and husband Bobby of Wanette; step-daughter: Becky Keese and husband Eddie of Oklahoma City; her boys: Rick Middleton and wife Terri of Wayne, Randy Middleton and wife Pam of Chickasha, Dean Middleton and wife Beverly of Purcell, and Mark Middleton and wife Ginger of Broken Arrow; step-sons: Doug Andes of Florida, Tommy Andes and wife Ann of Florida, and Joey Andes of Asher; her sisters: Pat Woodall and husband Morris of Shawnee and Brenda Parks of Hugo, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wanette Cemetery. Send condolences at wilsonlittle.com.