Richard Lee Martin II, 59, of Eufaula, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.

Richard was born on March 4, 1960, in Columbus, Kansas, to Richard Lee and Patricia Ann (Qualls) Martin.

He graduated from Moore High School in 1978. Richard received his bachelor’s degree in environmental science. He taught biology at Hilldale Public Schools from 2003 to 2018.

He married Connie McAfee. They were happily married for ten years.

Richard was an avid reader, a survivalist, and a loving father.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Martin of the home; his father, Richard Martin; sister, Genigh Martin, both of Bethel Acres; son, Tommy Helton; daughters, Amber Martin and Matricia Martin; and six grandchildren, all of Tecumseh.

Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cooper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.