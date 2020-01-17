The annual Block pARTY is happening on Friday, January 17, from 6:00-9:00 a.m. The Arts @317 participated in Shawnee’s Block pARTy on the third Friday of every month featuring different talent each month.

For this Block pARTy night, the Arts @317 is featuring a stained glass artist and a local author. Jeff Gullett will be demonstrating how he makes his stained glass Flowers of Diversity. These are beautiful pieces of art, and the studio is excited for him to show how they are made. His other works of art will also be on display.

Shelley Levisay will also be in the studio to promote her new book, Lady Lawyer. She will have copies on hand and will be most happy to sign one for people.