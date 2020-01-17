When the Copan Community Action Team hosted a Bingo fundraiser for The Journey Home in January 2019, no one had any idea the turnout would be so large.

More than 850 people came to play Bingo and help raise money for The Journey Home and the result was wall-to-wall people at the Washington County fairgrounds.

The event, which raised $15,000 last year, will be held Jan. 25 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

“Our septic system went out last year and the money raised allowed us to replace it,” Brennen Murray, executive director, said.

Murray urged Bingo players to buy tickets early for $10 at The Journey Home. Tickets sold at the door will be $12.

“This time we’ll have a better understanding of the potential turnout. Last year was a lot of fun,” Murray said.

More than 700 people have indicated an interest in attending the event on Facebook already, Murray said, so she urged people to buy tickets early.

Concessions start at 4 p.m. with a lineup of Frito Chili Pie, chicken and noodles chili dogs, chili cheese nachos and a wide assortment of baked goods.

At 5 p.m., mini sessions start out at a $1 a game. Half of the money raised goes to The Journey Home and the remaining money goes to the winner, Murray said.

At 7 p.m., regular Bingo commences. Winners will receive baskets or items contributed by the local community. Basket themes include a movie night and dog grooming in addition to a blender, a Keurig coffee maker and a cutting board with knives.

The Journey Home’s purpose is to provide a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy and have limited financial and caregiver resources. The patient’s hospice team will provide physical, spiritual, emotional and medical support. The home will provide a room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers at no cost.

“This year we started with using three to four bedrooms to all six in August. We are pretty much at capacity using all six rooms,” Murray said. “It increased our budget and now we have a second caregiver on staff around the clock.”

In 2019, The Journey Home served 184 guests.