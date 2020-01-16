Drug manufacturer Endo Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay Oklahoma $8.75 million to resolve potential litigation over the company’s alleged role in contributing to the state’s opioid crisis.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the out-of-court settlement Friday.

“The money from this settlement, as well as the money from other settlements, will allow us to begin abating Oklahoma’s problem,” Hunter said.

“Communities in our state continue to struggle with addiction and the fallout from the ongoing opioid crisis. It’s estimated as many as 100,000 Oklahomans continue struggling with addiction and every 25 minutes a baby is born suffering from opioid withdrawal.”

The agreement eliminates the need for legal action the state was considering against Endo, Hunter said. Endo did not admit to any wrongdoing.

“We look forward to working with members of the Legislature and executive branch to ensure this money goes toward helping those who have been affected by or those who continue to struggle with opioid addiction,” Hunter said.

The bulk of the $8.75 million will go into the Opioid Lawsuit Settlement Fund, where it will join proceeds received from an $85 million settlement the state reached last June with with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Hunter said.

The Endo agreement calls for $390,000 of the $8.75 million settlement to be set aside to be split between the state and federal government to resolve alleged violations of the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act and Oklahoma Medicaid Program Integrity Act.

A portion of the settlement also will be used to pay fees and expenses owed to outside attorneys who have assisted the state with opioid litigation. That amount is still being calculated, but should be made public next week, said Alex Gerszewski, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

The state was to receive the settlement money from Endo on Friday. It will remain in the settlement account until legislation is passed to deploy the funds, the attorney general said.

In addition to paying Oklahoma $8.75 million, Endo has agreed not to employ or contract with sales representatives to promote opioids in the state, Hunter said. The company also agreed not to use speakers, key opinion leaders or speaking events in the state to promote opioids.

Under the agreement, Endo is prohibited from providing direct or indirect financial support for materials that promote the use of opioids. The company is required to cooperate with law enforcement investigations into the diversion or suspicious circumstances involving opioids in Oklahoma.

If Endo enters into settlement agreements with other states that are more restrictive than the Oklahoma settlement, the additional restrictions will also apply to this state, the agreement states.

Hunter said Endo changed its executive leadership team in 2016. A short time later, it stopped promoting opioid products to health care professionals and eliminated its entire sales force for its pain medication.

Endo also withdrew the opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market, discontinued research and development of new opioid products and implemented additional measures designed to deter diversion, counterfeiting and theft, the attorney general said.

“The measures taken by Endo to alleviate the opioid epidemic are commendable,” Hunter said. “When they saw a problem, corporate executives proactively worked, internally and with stakeholders, to find a solution, not a cover-up, as we have discovered with numerous other companies during our years-long investigation.”

In addition to the $85 million settlement with Teva, the state of Oklahoma negotiated a $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma and won a $465 million verdict last year against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries following a nonjury trial in Cleveland County District Court. That verdict is currently under appeal at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.