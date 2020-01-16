Three North Rock Creek players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the host Cougars rolled to a 56-28 rout of the Little Axe Indians.

Takota Bryce tossed in 14 points while Diego Garcia and Noah McMullen netted 10 apiece. Bryce and McMullen each knocked down two 3-pointers in the game while Garcia landed one for North Rock Creek, which improved to 6-3 on the season.

Rayne Jones added eight points to the Cougar attack and Carter Harvey chipped in five.

North Rock Creek doubled up Little Axe with an 18-9 first quarter and then went on a 22-8 scoring barrage in the second in building a 40-17 halftime advantage. The Cougars went on to outscore the Indians by a 16-11 count over the final two quarters.

Jeremy Rogers led Little Axe with 12 points as he sank a pair of treys.

North Rock Creek’s boys are at home with Bethel Friday night.

NORTH ROCK CREEK 46, LITTLE AXE 42 (Girls)

The Lady Cougars, 2-6 on the season, secured their first conference win behind the scoring of Jazzy Miles and Katlyn Masquas.

Miles tossed in 12 points while Masquas finished with 10, including a pair of treys. Jayden Haney and Breanna Pearcy each finished with six points as Haney also drained one 3-point shot for North Rock Creek.

Olivia Stacy was the Lady Cougars’ top rebounder with eight and Masquas registered a team-leading four steals.

“They deserved that win,” said North Rock Creek head coach Charity Kilinc. “I’m happy for them. They have worked their tails off. It was a fun game to coach.”

Both North Rock Creek teams are at home with Bethel Friday night.

