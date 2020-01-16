Jessie Joe Nadeau, 89 years old, passed away to be with the Lord with his loving family by his side in his home at Earlsboro on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born and lived in Earlsboro all is life.

His surviving family members are his extremely loving wife, Loetta J. Richards Nadeau. They married on June 27, 1950, and were married for 69 ½ years. His children are Leslie V. Nadeau, Rex A. Nadeau, Wayne H. Nadeau and wife, Carmen Nadeau, Sherri. J. Butler and husband, Mike Butler. His grandchildren: Carrie and husband, Jarrod Babb, Michael and wife Mary Nadeau, Ashley and husband Dustin Acebo, Brianna Nadeau, Nathan and wife Barbara Nadeau, Nick and wife Jessica Nadeau, David and wife Shannon Wheeler, Lakisha and husband Jesse Meade, Dylan Pittman, Krystal and husband Tommy Price, Hunter Brown, Ashley Butler, Zach and Heather Brown; 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. He had several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent H. Nadeau and Leila T. Hollingworth-Nadeau, sister, Stella Nadeau-Barnhart, infant brother, Wayne H. Nadeau, Vincent H. Nadeau and Gene R. (Frog) Nadeau and Johnny Barnhart.

He attended school at Earlsboro and Harjo. He was a rancher, he also worked in the oil field, Stevenson feed in Tecumseh and retired from S & S Feed in Shawnee. He is a Potawatomi Tribe member. He was a member of the Full Gospel Grace Church. He loved “ALL” of his family, especially his grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. He loved farming and ranching all his life. He took great pleasure in caring for his cattle and chickens. He would hatch eggs and when they were born, he would talk to them “Little Girls” he called them while they would eat and drink. He set for hours watching and talking to them. When it came time for them to join in the hen house with the others all he had to do was open the gate and say, “Come on, Little Girls,” and they would follow him right to the hen house every time. He will always be remembered for his wonderful smile and laugh. His smile would light up any room, he will be so missed.

A gathering will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at CPN N. Union Hall and then proceed to a graveside service at Joe Nadeau Family Cemetery. In Earlsboro, 1 mile east of intersection of 9 and 9a (Maud Exit) to valley view road. Go 1 ½ miles south. Grave site on right side of road.