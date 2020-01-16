Wayne Wiley began the new year by making a Hole-in-One on Thursday, January 2 at the Patricia Island Country Club. Wiley teed off with a 9 iron on hole #2 to sink the ball in the cup. Witnesses were Gary Evans, Danny Murphy and Big Frank.
