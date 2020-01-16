Grove wrestling lost a heartbreaking dual to the Pryor Tigers on Tuesday, January 14.

Pryor 47, Grove 29

After getting in the hole early, the Ridgerunners battled towards a comeback with three pins in a row, but fell in the final two matches of the night.

102 - Conley Logue was pinned by J. Peach in the second.

113 - Adarren Breuil lost 15-6 to B. Grey.

120 - Jaydale Whitlock defeated T. Thompson by technical fall in the third.

126 - Dayton Keller fell to B. Bassette 6-5.

132 - Alec Davis was pinned by B. Kegley in the third.

138 - Dustin Macy was pinned by K. Ercimas in the second.

145 - Gage Gates pinned K. Bassette in the first.

152 - Wes Downing pinned P. McClellan in the first.

160 - Brendan Hernandez pinned E. Chaves in the first.

170- Kameron Wilkinson was pinned by K. Osborn in the first.

182 - Anthony Lucky was pinned by S. Sherren in the third.

195 - Marco Gonzales pinned C. Dicarlo in the third.

220 - Jimmy Phillips lost to T. Felts 16-6.

285 - Ledger Thompson was pinned by C. Henson in the second.

The Ridgerunners were on the mats again on Thursday, January 16 against Bishop Kelley and will wrestle in the District Tri on Tuesday, January 21.