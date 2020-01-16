GROVE, OK - Local youth sports group Grove Sports Inc. is in the midst of hosting sign-ups for baseball, softball and t-ball.

Baseball - Grove Sports Inc. has three baseball teams: 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under. The cost for each team is $65.00.

• The 8 and under team will focus on fundamentals of the game and is a coach pitch team.

•The 10 and under team will focus on fundamentals, rules and manners and is a player pitch team.

•The 12 and under team will focus on fundamentals, rules and manners and teamwork and is a player pitch team.

Softball - Grove Sports Inc. has three softball teams: 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under. The cost for each team is $65.00.

• The 8 and under team is designed to teach the game of softball and the fundamentals and is a coach pitch team.

• The 10 and under team focuses on fundamentals, teamwork and decision making and is a player pitch team.

• The 12 and under team focuses fundamentals, team work, rules, manners and competition and is a player pitch team.

T-ball - Grove Sports Inc. has two t-ball options for players 6 and under: T-ball or Modified Coach Pitch.

• T-ball is the traditional game with the player batting from a tee. The cost is $45 a player.

• Modified Coach Pitch will have a coach pitch four balls to the player. If the player is unable to hit a thrown pitch, they will then bat from the tee. The cost is $65.00 per player.

For more information on Grove Sports Inc. or on teams, visit www.grovesportsinc.com.