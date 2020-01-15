Richard Dean Hahn (Rick)

Richard Dean Hahn (Rick), 59, former longtime Shidler resident, passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2019 at his home in Pawhuska.

Born August 3, 1960 in Blackwell, son of James & Mary Ellen (Punches) Hahn. A hairdresser/barber for many years, Rick also worked for Pawhuska Hospital, Ponca City Walmart, & Shidler Senior Citizens Nutritional Center. Rick was active for over 20 years with Mountain Man Rendezvous at Woolaroc & rode with the Oklahoma Freewheelers for 21 years.

Preceded in death by father, James Hahn, Jr., Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Grant of Pawhuska; a sister, Jeane Martin of Claremore, OK; & four brothers, Ralph Hahn of Arkansas City, KS, Randy (Cindy) Hahn of Denison, TX, Charles (Ana) Hahn of Broken Arrow, OK, & Rob (Lisa) Hahn of Dewey, OK, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, & other family & friends.