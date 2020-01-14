In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Seminole State College will host a special MLK program on campus Thursday, January 16.

The event will feature guest speaker Judge Tammy Kemp of the Texas 204th District Court. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. inside the Jeff Johnston Fine Arts Center on campus and is free and open to the public.

Judge Kemp is a native of Wewoka, Oklahoma. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma. After graduating law school, she worked as an Assistant Attorney General and an Assistant Secretary of State for the State of Oklahoma, before relocating to the Dallas area.

Judge Kemp recently presided over the controversial case of Amber Guyer, a former Dallas policewoman who was tried for the murder of Botham Jean.

She has been practicing law since 1988 and her areas of expertise include criminal, corporate and retirement law. In her previous role of Administrative Chief of the Family Violence and Child Abuse Divisions at the Dallas County District Attorney’s (DA) Office, she supervised 28 attorneys, 21 investigators and 18 support staff. Her duties included the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses, including death penalty capital murders.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the State Bar of Oklahoma. She has been a member of Concord Church for more than 26 years, where she serves as a Deaconess. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This event is being organized by the Native American Serving Non-tribal Institutions (NASNTI) Program. For more information, please contact NASNTI Student Engagement Specialist Kay Wallace at 405-382-9646.