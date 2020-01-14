After having an extended break from competition, the Madill Wildcats wrestling team got back to work this weekend in Pauls Valley.

After having an extended break from competition, the Madill Wildcats wrestling team got back to work this weekend in Pauls Valley. Several Wildcats wrestlers managed to place as Madill turned in a solid team performance as they finished fifth overall during the 47th annual Bryan Scripsick tournament. Griffon Williams and John Venable were the top finishers overall for the weekend as they both placed second overall in their respective weight classes. Coty Tweedy placed third overall, with Chris Bennett earning fourth overall along with Coby Sandefur. Elijah Connelly finished fifth overall with Wylbie Roberts earning sixth overall in his respective weight class. Madill will continue its schedule this evening at home with a dual against Newcastle, which will be Homecoming beginning at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will have an important district dual against Pauls Valley on the road on Jan. 16.