JENKS – Jordan Lomeli highlighted the Shawnee wrestling effort with a third-place finish Saturday as the Wolves participated in the Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks High School.

Lomeli finished with a 4-1 record at 132 pounds.

After drawing a first-round bye, Lomeli pinned Southmoore’s Brentli Cook in 1:31 in the second round. Lomeli followed that up with another fall, this time over Jenks’ Johnathan Kelvington in 3:14.

Skiatook’s Cody Francis pinned Lomeli in 4:19 in the semifinals. However, in the consolation semifinals, Lomeli pinned Mannford’s Jackson Bordwine in 3:34. Then in the third-place match, Lomeli won a 7-2 decision over Bixby’s Garrett Washington.

At 113 pounds, Shawnee’s Christian Taylor registered a 3-2 record in the tournament. After a first-round bye, he lost a 6-2 decision to Westmoore’s Jordan Podest. Taylor then earned three straight victories, a pin of Mannford’s Hunter Leonard in 2:59, a 14-4 major decision over Putnam City’s Preston Parnell and an 11-1 major decision over Jenks’ Lucas Spicer.

Ponca City’s Ethan Kemble then claimed a 1-0 decision to eliminate Taylor in the consolation bracket.

Sam Anderson posted a 2-2 finish at 170 pounds for Shawnee. His two wins came by way of a 6-3 decision over Jenks’ Killian McGrew and a 5-1 decision over Carl Junction Missouri’s Cayden Bollinger.

The next action for the Wolves will be a home dual with Choctaw tonight at 7 o’clock.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.