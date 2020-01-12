Dolores Wilson

Dolores Wilson, born January 24, 1924 died peacefully in the home of her daughter Cindy Neidig on December 29, 2019 after gracing her daughters with her presence in their homes over the last 10 years since the passing of her beloved husband.

Dolores was born and raised in Bartlesville. After her formal schooling and World War II she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Wilson. They built a beautiful life together and raised three admiring daughters in Bartlesville. She was always a very active member of her local church as a Sunday school teacher, youth worker, social committee organizer and choir member from her youth at Virginia Avenue Baptist and later adult life at Highland Park Baptist where she still attended every Sunday when in the home of her daughter Pat Berry. She was happiest serving others with her kind voice, compassionate ears, charitable hands, loving heart and worshiped God without measure with both her words and her deeds. She was a member of Penn N Tux Home Extension, Tuesday Club and two Bridge Clubs where she faithfully served her community with great zest as well. As an extremely accomplished seamstress and very crafty, she enjoyed making things to create a warm and festive home where her family and friends could gather and enjoy time together year after year. She traveled extensively throughout the world over the years including a couple of mission trips.

Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Emma Burchett, one brother, two sisters, and her husband, James (Jim) Albert Wilson, for 64 years of wedded bliss, who are now kicking up gold dust together. She will be remembered for her powerful testimony, unfailing work ethic, enduring smile, generous hands and tender heart by her three daughters Cindy Neidig and husband Col. (Ret) Jim, Pat Berry and husband Bob, Debby Toland and husband John, her grandchildren Ltc. (Ret) Chad Neidig and wife Amy, Mike Neidig and wife Kelly, Trey Gothard and wife Kendall, J. B. Berry and wife Jamie, Zack Gothard, Katy Johnson and husband Jesse, Josh Gothard, Breanna Toland and nine great grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.

Friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life service to be held at Highland Park Baptist Church, 300 SE Washington Blvd., on January 18, 2020 at 11:30am. If desired, a donation can be made to Wounded Warriors or Highland Park Baptist Church, 300 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.