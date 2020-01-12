LINDSAY — As Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers once sang “The waiting is the hardest part.”

LINDSAY — As Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers once sang “The waiting is the hardest part.” Friday afternoon at the Charles K. Heatley Classic in Lindsay, the Sulphur basketball teams had to do more than their fair share of waiting. Despite having their game times pushed back nearly an hour though, both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were able to punch their tickets to the championship game as they defeated Pauls Valley in a pair of semifinal contests at Leopard Arena. Girls Sulphur 43 Pauls Valley 28 Senior standout Abby Beck is known for a lot of things on the court, one of which is her scoring and towering post presence. Friday afternoon, she reminded everyone she can play lights out defense when needed. Beck recorded multiple steals and deflected passes, along with scoring nine points as the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-0 on the season. A tense first quarter saw just 17 points scored between the two teams as they traded the lead multiple times. Sulphur eventually came away with a 10-7 advantage. Pauls Valley managed to grab the lead at 13-12 with 5:13 left before halftime, but things began to fall apart for the Pantherettes. A technical foul on the Pauls Valley coaching staff combined with clutch shooting eventually gifted the Lady Bulldogs a 24-14 advantage at the break. Sulphur took control in the third quarter as they outscored Pauls Valley 10-5, before both teams scored nine points in the fourth quarter. Korie Allensworth led the scoring with 16 points, with Payton James scoring eight, Makella Mobly putting in six and Kady Lynch scoring four points. Boys Sulphur 66 Pauls Valley 57 For the first time in a while, the Sulphur Bulldogs were able to give themselves a chance to play for some hardware in a tournament, as they took down the Pauls Valley Panthers in a close contest. Sulphur came out strong in the first quarter as the Bulldogs scored 18 points, which led to a four point lead going to the second at 18-14. Despite having a lead throughout most of the second though, the Panthers regained the advantage at 23-22 with less than four minutes to go in the first half. The teams would trade the lead the rest of the way in the quarter, as the Panthers led 30-28 going into the break. A back and forth third quarter brought multiple lead changes as both teams tried to gain the momentum. Eventually Sulphur built a 46-42 lead going to the fourth. The Bulldogs were able to put the game away with a 20-point fourth quarter while holding the Panthers to just 15 points. Weston Arms led the way for Sulphur with 25 points followed by Resse Ratchford with 15 points, with Tavius McDonald scoring nine points and TJ Todd putting in eight points.