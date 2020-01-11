Tied at 23 at halftime, Prague outscored Woodland 26-9 in the closing half for a 49-32 semifinal win Friday at the Ripley Tournament.

RIPLEY — Tied at 23 at halftime, Prague outscored Woodland 26-9 in the closing half for a 49-32 semifinal win Friday at the Ripley Tournament.

That was the start of a 2-0 semifinal night for Prague. The Red Devils jolted Kellyville 51-42.

In the girls’ game, Prague blanked Woodland 7-0 over the final eight minutes to up its record to 9-2.

“We stepped up defensively in the second half and played well,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said.

Adisyn Auld fueled Prague offensively with 18 points, including a trey. Twelve of Auld’s points came in the second half.

Prague was 12-of-15 from the line with Auld going 7-of-8.

Taylor Hodges added 11 points for Prague and Diana Manning chipped in nine.

Prague will go up against Chandler at 7 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game. The two squads are slated to meet again Tuesday night.

Boys

Prague 51, Kellyville 42

Prague (6-5) used double-figure scoring from Trip Davis (14), Colby Smith (10) and Eli Bias (10) to move into Saturday night’s 8:20 finals against Ripley.

Davis, Smith and Bias chalked up two 3-point field goals each.

The Red Devils led 29-20 at the half. Prague was 10-of-16 from the charity stripe. Kellyville was just 2-of-6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.