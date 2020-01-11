A first-half eruption was all McLoud's girls needed to upend Hoops For Christ, 42-20, in Friday consolation play at the Bethany Classic.

BETHANY — A first-half eruption was all McLoud’s girls needed to upend Hoops For Christ, 42-20, in Friday consolation play at the Bethany Classic.

McLoud led 17-2 after one quarter and 30-7 at halftime against the Oklahoma City-based home school.

Junior Cheyenne Banks led McLoud’s scoring with 14. Lexie Boyer knocked down three long-range shots for nine points and Dealva Jones finished with eight points, including two treys.

Fifth-seeded McLoud, 4-7, will engage sixth-seeded Bethany at 1 p.m. today in the consolation championship game.

Boys

Piedmont 71, McLoud 60

Despite having three players score in double figures, McLoud fell to Class 5A eighth-ranked Piedmont

Tristan Crook, a junior, sank two 3-point shots en route to a team-high 16 points. Jacob Jordan finished with 15 points and Brenden Howard came in with 10. Jordan recorded three treys.

McLoud (5-6) hit 10-of-15 free throws.

McLoud will take on Western Heights at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.