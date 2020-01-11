Chandler's girls had one of their best defensive outings of the season Friday while whipping Ripley 31-18 in the semifinals of the Ripley Tournament.

Ripley didn’t score more than six points in a quarter as Chandler advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship against Prague.

Leah Brannon fueled the Lady Lions offensively with nine points. Sophomore Jaelynn Robertson and senior Morgan Fowble added seven points each.

Presley Martzall, a Chandler sophomore, chalked up two 3-point field goals.

Chandler (9-3) overcame a dismal 7-of-20 free-throw outing.

“We really played well defensively and we cut down on our turnovers,” Chandler coach Rodney Treat said.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.