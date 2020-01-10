Jaquan Simms drained a whopping eight 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 31 points Thursday night as the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison crushed Harding, 95-67, in Great American Conference men's basketball action at the Noble Complex.

Jaquan Simms drained a whopping eight 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 31 points Thursday night as the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison crushed Harding, 95-67, in Great American Conference men’s basketball action at the Noble Complex.

Simms sank 10-of-15 shots from the floor and was 8-of-12 from beyond the arc while going a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw stripe.

The rest of the OBU scoring was a balanced effort as Brantly Thompson tallied 10.

Thompson and Mohammed Abubakar followed with nine points each and Harrison Stoddart and Kurt Hall supplied eight apiece.

OBU shot 49.2% (31-of-63) from the field overall, 43.2% (16-of-37) from 3-point territory and 81% (17-of-21) from the foul line.

Meanwhile, Harding was limited to 39.4% shooting overall, 33.3% from outside the arc and 53.3% from the free-throw line.

Rashad Lewis handed out five assists for the winners while Thompson and Simms each recorded four as OBU improved to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the GAC.

Harding, 6-7 and 1-6, was led by Joel Polius with 20 points as he was the team’s only double-figure scorer. Polius was also the squad’s top rebounder with eight.

The next game for OBU will be Saturday at home against Arkansas Tech at 3 p.m.

OBU women fall at home to Harding

Oklahoma Baptist University struggled shooting from the field and the free-throw line in suffering an 83-58 Great American Conference women’s basketball loss to visiting Harding Thursday night at the Noble Complex.

The Bison, who fell to 4-9 and 0-6 in the GAC, shot just 35.6% from the field overall, 31.6% from long range (6-of-19) and only 43.5% (10-of-23) from the free-throw line. OBU also committed 16 turnovers to Harding’s 12.

Four reached double figures for Harding as Kellie Lampo and Carissa Caples led the way with 13 each, Kennedy Cooper followed with 12 and Jordan Elder ended up with 11. Lampo completed a double-double as she also pulled down 12 rebounds, seven off the offensive glass.

Harding shot 40.8% from the floor and was only 5-of-20 (25%) from 3-point land. The visitors did convert 16-of-23 free shots (69.6%)

Mckenzie Cooper and Ugochinyere Nwarie each tossed in 14 points to lead OBU and teammate Andreja Peciuraite tacked on 10.

Harding dominated the boards by a 54-35 margin. Besides the 12 rebounds by Lampo, Peyton Padgett totaled 11 boards to go with her seven points and five assists. Five of Padgett’s rebounds came on the offensive end.

OBU did have 15 assists on its 21 made field goals as Cooper led the way with five and Jaylin Stapleton ended up with four.

The next action for the OBU women will be Saturday at home against Arkansas Tech at 1 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.