Deon Mertz

Deon Mertz, 92 years, of Durango, CO, passed 1/1/2020, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospice House. She was born 5/4/1927. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. 1/11/2020 at Summit Church, Durango, CO.

Deon was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Mertz, who passed in 2009. She is survived by her sons Thomas, Richard, Charles & Daniel and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Summit Church, Durango, CO.

A full obituary can be seen at www.hoodmortuary.com.