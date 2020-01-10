Rodney Treat cleared his bench Thursday as Chandler’s girls riddled Yale 55-29 in opening-day action of the Ripley Tournament.

Thanks to a 20-3 domination in the second quarter, Chandler led 29-7 at the break.

Sophomore Leah Brannon ignited Chandler’s offense with a 19-point outing.

Senior Selah Bryan added 10 points as Chandler earned a semifinal spot against Ripley at 4:20 p.m. today.

Chandler (8-3) was 8-of-12 from the line for 66.6 percent.

Senior Jaedyn Wayland tacked on two 3-point field goals for the victors.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.