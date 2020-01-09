The Shawnee High School wrestling team is in for a busy three-day stretch, beginning today, as they compete in a tri-dual at Bridge Creek.
The Wolves will face Midwest City at 6 p.m. and then tangle with host Bridge Creek at 7 p.m.
Shawnee will then compete in the Jenks Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The next home action for the Wolves will be Tuesday as they take on Choctaw at 7 p.m.