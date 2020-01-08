Sherri (Rhodes) Mitchell, 56, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Midwest City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, and 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

