From flooding to a new pressbox at Custer Stadium

Bartlesville has seen lots of activity this past year

Bartlesville saw a lot of activity in 2019, but mostly, it experienced a lot of rain with spring flooding topping the list of the decade’s news stories.

Rain, rain, go away

Washington and surrounding counties experienced flooding in late spring due to record number of inches of rain drenching the area in a short amount of time. And it didn’t stop. Just when Oklahomans thought they were headed for dry weather, down more rain came again. And again, sending many folks and businesses scrambling.

Work continues on downtown green space

One of the biggest projects Bartlesville has seen in quite some time has been the Tower Center at Unity Square. The community green space, for which funding was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election, will be located between the Price Tower and the Community Center in downtown Bartlesville. A portion of Silas Street has been formally closed to accommodate the facility.

The space will feature a large multi-functional open lawn area, a performance stage and an immediate lawn area to accommodate more than 400 people, centralized locations for food truck service and the possible addition of interactive fountains and/or a public art feature in the future, a more formal lawn area adjacent to the Bartlesville Community Center that will retain the existing fountain, natural rock, boulders and native grasses throughout, restrooms and a storage facility.

The space was envisioned in both the 2004 Downtown Master Plan and the 2009 Downtown Redevelopment Plan as the heart of the Downtown Arts and Cultural District. It was included as a proposed project in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election by Ward 3 City Councilor Jim Curd.

Work has been ongoing in the area to relocate water lines and make improvements to the storm and sanitary sewer systems to facilitate construction of the space, which will include a stage, landscaping and open space to accommodate upwards of up to 400 people. While construction continues on the storm improvements within the community center parking lot, the work necessary to facilitate construction on the Tower Center improvements is completed and construction has begun on the space, Water Utilities Director and Project Manager Terry Lauritsen said.

“The Tower Center at Unity Square is an extremely popular and important project for our city,” said City Manager Mike Bailey in a press release. “Not only will it serve Bartlesville residents now and for generations to come, it will play a big role in making Bartlesville more appealing to potential residents and serve as an attractive venue for events that will help drive sales tax dollars back into the community.

Completion of a Decade

The good, the bad and the future

The new year not only brings an end to 2019 but also the completion of a decade.

And over time, there is change, change and more change. While change is good for the most part, sometimes it can have negative outcomes also.

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise asked city leaders and nonprofit managers their thoughts on the good and bad past events and the future. Due to the length of the answers, the story will run in several parts over the next week.

Charles Danley with Grand Lake Mental Health Center expressed his thoughts on what he has seen in the past 10 years.

• The closing of a 110 year old state operated mental health institution, Eastern State Hospital

• Funding was supposed to follow the clients to receive services in the community

• All funding did not follow the clients and it is still a challenge for adequate funding for mental health and substance use treatment

• Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to accepting treatment services

• Myths continue about people with a mental illness

• The media including movies perpetuate those myths

• A person with a mental illness is more likely to be a victim

ANALYSIS

Comparing marijuana industries

Oklahoma has medical marijuana, but everyone knows neighboring Colorado is the real hotbed for cannabis with its nearly decade-old industry and recreational legalization.

Well, at least that’s what we think. In reality, Oklahoma in many ways has a more accessible industry, with lower tax rates and fewer regulations.

I spent the past year covering Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry in depth for The Oklahoman. From the first seedlings, to the rapid rise of patient licenses, to the explosion of sales and tax revenues in the industry — I’ve written about all of it. I’ve toured grow facilities with warehouses full of weed, I’ve seen processing equipment used to extract thousands of dollars worth of THC and I’ve browsed the products sold in dispensaries across the state.

This Christmas, I returned to my home state of Colorado to visit family. During my trip, I stopped in at a Colorado dispensary to see what similarities and differences exist in a state known for its recreational marijuana use, something Oklahoma hasn’t approved. I expected that while Oklahoma has seen growth in its marijuana industry, the products, market and number of dispensaries would pale in comparison to a state with already nearly a decade’s worth of maturation.

The dispensary I visited is in Lafayette, Colorado, where I found how wrong I was to make such an assumption. The products offered, the ease of access to the marijuana and the amounts available hardly differed between states despite one allowing recreational use. Tax rates assessed on products, and the level of scrutiny on purchases were both greater than Oklahoma.

