The Prague Red Devils and Seminole Chieftain basketball squads resumed the 2019-20 basketball campaign Tuesday night and split a doubleheader.

PRAGUE—The Prague Red Devils and Seminole Chieftain basketball squads resumed the 2019-20 basketball campaign Tuesday night and split a doubleheader.

The Lady Red Devils defeated Seminole 53-32 before the Chieftains earned a 50-44 win against the Red Devils.

In the girls’ contest, the game was decided early on, as the Lady Red Devils jumped to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Prague went 7-of-9 from the free throw line and hit three treys in the opening frame.

The second quarter was more of the same, as Prague extended the advantage to 32-13 at the intermission. Jaycee Johnson hit her second trey of the night, with 4:06 left in the half, giving the Lady Red Devils a 29-9 lead.

The third quarter belonged to Prague’s Adisyn Auld. Auld scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the quarter. She hit one trey and was 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Prague coasted in the final quarter to earn the 21-point win.

Prague’s Taylor Hodges scored 11 points while Johnson finished with nine, all from beyond the arc.

Holli Ladd led the Lady Chieftains with nine points. Katyanna Andrews finished with eight points.

The nightcap was much closer as the two teams tried to dust off some of the rust from the holiday break.

The Red Devils opened the game with back-to-back treys by Nate Lester and Isaiah Bias to take a 6-0 lead and led 10-6 after the first quarter. Seminole’s Easton Wurtz then got cooking in the second quarter, giving Seminole a narrow 21-20 lead at the half. Wurtz scored 11 first-half points and seven of them came in the second quarter. The third quarter proved to doom the Red Devils, as they were outscored 13-7 and trailed 34-27 heading into the fourth.

Prague was far from done.

The Red Devils chipped away at Seminole in the fourth, took advantage of some poor Chieftain free-throw shooting to get the lead to 45-44 on a Bias chippy with 1:54 remaining in the game. Bias was fouled on the play, but missed the and-one that would have tied the game.

The Chieftains, during a stretch from 2:51 until half a minute left went 0-5 from the free throw line.

Prague finished the game with two empty trips and Seminole hit their final five free throws of the contest to earn the six-point win.

Wurtz led all scorers with 23 points. Cepado Wilkins added 15.

Lester led Prague with 11 and Bias finished with 10. Tripp Davis netted eight.

Both schools will participate in tournament action beginning on Thursday. Prague will head to Ripley while Seminole will begin play in the Route 66 Tournament in Stroud.

The Lady Red Devils will face Ripley’s JV at 11 a.m. while the Red Devils will tussle with Newkirk at 12:20.

The Lady Chieftains will face Mannford at 1:40. Seminole’s boys, 5-3, will engage Luther at 12:20 p.m.