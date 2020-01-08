Jack Olan Utterback, 90-year-old resident of Wyandotte, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 on the 70th anniversary of his marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Rose White.

Jack was born on September 15, 1929 in Washington, Indiana to Ora Olan and Opal Evelyn (Painter) Utterback. He was graduated from Washington High School in 1947. In 1949 he married Ginny, his high school sweetheart. He received a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University. In 1953, Jack and his family moved to Davenport, Iowa where he went to work at J.I. Case Company. In 1964, the family moved to Lindsay, Oklahoma when he accepted a position with Burford Corporation and traveled on their behalf throughout the United States and overseas. In 1979 Jack and Ginny built their dream home on Grand Lake. Jack worked for the Miami Oklahoma School District until his retirement.

A “Jack of all trades,” he could repair almost anything. He continued throughout his life to fix, build, and design, including their home. He loved puzzles and games. Many cats and dogs were his beloved companions throughout his life. As a boy, he was active in 4H and won many ribbons including some for poultry judging. He was a founder of the Paradise Point Volunteer Fire Department. Jack was always happy to help out a friend or neighbor in need.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Debra (Doug) Ford and Tana (John) Goff, five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brothers, Ray (Rita) Utterback and Paul Utterback, and his sisters, Ruth Jones and Mary Ann (Joe) Johnson. Also surviving him is his former son-in-law, David Crane (Susan). He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ginny; sister-in-law, Eula Pauline White Rider; brother-in-law, Charles Rider; sister-in-law Sondra Brattain Utterback; nephew, Troy Dixon; brother-in-law Richard Jones; and nephew, Scott Jones. He was also predeceased by his dear neighbor and friend, Faye Terry.

His granddaughter, Jessica Goff Davidson was instrumental in caring for him during his final months when he was a resident in a memory care unit. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for many years.

There will be a memorial service in Washington, Indiana at a later date.