Harry Compton, you rain on about brain damaged presidents but praise Obama. I believe he was the first president to be photographed smoking a joint, the first president to preside over a cut to the credit rating of the United States, the first president to go on multiple apology tours for our great country.

I could give you another 30 firsts for Obama, every one of which had a negative effect on our great nation. You said Obama sent in the Navy Seals to take out Bin Laden. What president could say no to that proposition? At the same time Obama was responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of Syrian civilians after he drew a red line and the didn’t have the guts to back it up.

This is what you get when you have a cowardly lead from behind president! All he had to do was totally bomb those airfields and set up a no fly zone.

By the way, who was it that sent 50 cruise missiles into that same area? You can’t lead from behind and get results like that!

You talked about Ronald Reagan telling lies, you mean like “you can keep your doctor, you can keep your health care plan, we have shovel read projects ready to go”!

By the way, what happened to that $800 billion? I believe it was Reagan that oversaw operation Preying Mantis that sunk a third of Iran’s Navy and he dropped a few bombs practically down Khadaffy’s shorts that made him think about a change of career paths!

I would rather have a reformed alcoholic conservative president any day over a community organizer that never had a real job and never created anything other than ISIS and their caliphate. Mr. Trump killed their caliphate and most of ISIS. Mr. Obama took our military back to pre WWII levels. President Trump has had to spend trillions to update it.

From George Washington through George W. Bush over a total national debt was $10 trillion. Obama doubled that in just 8 years with nothing to show for it except dozens of new give away programs, many to non-U.S. citizens.

By the way, it was another one of your heroes, Jimmy Carter and your party who made it possible for immigrants to move into our country and start drawing Social Security at age 65 even though they had never paid a dime into it!

You want me and other hard working people to work even harder so we can not only pay for our insurance but give free insurance to illegals? You and the snowflakes should go ahead and reserve your crying rooms and start gathering up your puppies because Donald Trump is going to be re-elected!

MAGA.

Jim Henley

Bartlesville