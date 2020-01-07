The Tribbey Fire Department (TFD) received approval for a low quote to build a new addition to their building from Pottawatomie County Commissioners in their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

According to District 2 Commissioners Randy Thomas, the addition will be on the west side of the fire department's building.

"It's going to be a 20 by 40 additional truck bay," Thomas said. "They've got plenty of fire trucks they're just going to have more room to store them."

In the meeting, commissioners approved a low quote of $29,763 from Lakeview Services to build the new truck bay.

Thomas explained the fire department must pay Lakeview Services up front with money from the Tribbey sales tax account.

However, Thomas said TFD received a Central Oklahoma Economic Development (COED) grant and a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant which will be reimbursed into the Tribbey sales tax account after the fire department makes their initial payment.

"Once they get it paid for they'll be reimbursed 80 percent by REAP and 20 percent by COED," Thomas said. "The grants will be reimbursed as sales tax."

According to Tribbey Fire Chief Mark Rodman, the department is excited to add the bay to their station.

"It's going to be a great asset to us and I'm very happy," Rodman said. "It will let us house grass rigs."

In addition, Rodman said he and his fellow volunteer firefighters were grateful to the Tribbey community and County Commissioners for supporting the station.

"I think it's so great the county has supported the Tribbey Fire Department," Rodman said. "It's a great county and a great town and the Tribbry Fire Department appreciates (everything)."

Thomas said the addition will be completed in the next 120 days and it will benefit the department by providing more space and protection for their equipment.