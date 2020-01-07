United Community Action Program, Inc./Cimarron Public Transit will hold community forums related to public transportation for Creek, Kay, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.

Staff requests input from riders, local businesses, municipalities, social service agencies, tribes, private providers, health facilities, elected officials and the general public to assist in preparing for the future.

The advantage of receiving open communication helps the program to better match service with needs. Cimarron Transit must be prepared for a variety of scenarios during these uncertain times, according to Laura Corff, transit director. “Priorities will focus on sustainability and aligning available resources to meet the greatest needs.”

Cimarron Transit recently submitted a letter of intent to Oklahoma Department of Transportation to apply for federal assistance for program year 2020, to operate a rural transportation program in the areas of Bartlesville, Bristow, Cleveland, Dewey, Drumright, Kellyville, Mannford, Oilton, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Skiatook.

Annually, Cimarron Transit asks for comments from citizens regarding transportation needs and issues for consideration in updating the agency’s plan. The transportation plan will be incorporated into the annual application for funding under Section 5311 formula grants for Rural Areas, which is due to the Transit Program Division of ODOT in March.

Feedback assists staff with a better grasp of challenges and concerns from the community’s perspective.

“Every ride and every rider matters. These meetings provide a place to share ideas and comments to enhance the rider experience, foster the community and create efficiencies in the program to fulfill the mission to provide safe and reliable public transportation in the areas we serve. We are dedicated to maintaining open communication to gain valuable insight as well as strengthen community partnerships,” Corff said.

Meetings are scheduled as follows:Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue, Room C, Bartlesville- Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.

Ponca City – City Hall, 516 East Grand Avenue, Barnes Room, Ponca City - Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

Central Technology Center, 1720 S. Main, Sapulpa- Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Skiatook Public Library, 316 E. Rogers, Skiatook – Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

UCAP Headquarters, 501 Sixth Street, Pawnee – Wed. January 30 at 3 p.m.

Those interested in attending may request free transportation to/from the meeting. A limited number of free rides will be available to first callers who schedule 72-hours in advance. Those unable to attend a meeting can submit responses by email to lcorff@ucapinc.org, by fax to 918-762-3041 or by mail to 501 Sixth Street, Pawnee, OK 74058.

For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations, please contact Corff at 918-762-3041 or lcorff@ucapinc.org. Cimarron Transit assures that no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination. Cimarron Transit provides services in a consistent manner without regard to race, color, national origin, limited English proficiency or disability. Equivalent service is provided to all. Cimarron Transit is an equal opportunity employer.

Cimarron Public Transit is a division of United Community Action Program, Inc. of Pawnee. The agency administers the following federal and state programs, Early Head Start, Head Start, housing rental, Child Care Food Program, CASA, Community Alcoholism Services, Family and Community Services and Cimarron Public Transit System. For more information, check out the agency’s website is www.ucapinc.org.