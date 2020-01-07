Washington County Junior Livestock Show: Will have a chili supper and auction fundraiser on January 18, 2020 at 6p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds (Dewey, OK) cost is $5 per person at the door. Come out and support the local 4-H and FFA youth before the county show starts February 27-29, 2020.

GARDEN TIPS FOR JANUARY

If precipitation has been deficient (1” of snow = ~ 1/10” of water), water lawns, trees, and shrubs, especially broadleaf and narrowleaf evergreens. Double check moisture in protected or raised planters.

Check on supplies of pesticides. Secure a copy of current recommendations and post them in a convenient place. Dilution and quantity tables are also useful.

If you did not treat young pines for tip borers in November, do so before March.

Check that gardening tools and equipment are in good repair—sharpen, paint, and repair mowers, edgers, sprayers, and dusters.

Inspect your irrigation system and replace worn or broken parts.

Control overwintering insects on deciduous trees or shrubs with dormant oil sprays applied when the temperature is above 40°F in late fall and winter. Do not use “dormant” oils on evergreens.

A product containing glyphosate plus a postemergent broadleaf herbicide can be used on dormant bermudagrass in January or February when temperatures are above 50°F for winter weed control.

Washington County OSU Master Gardener Volunteer Classes Set for 2020: Will start January 14, 2020 at Tri-County Tech, Bartlesville, OK and will be every Tuesday from 10am-3pm through March. The cost for this program is $150.00 and is due before first day of class. The Oklahoma Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program conducted by University Extension designed to help county extension centers meet the demands for consumer horticulture information. If this program is of interested, please stop by, or call the Washington County OSU Extension Office at 918-534-2216 for more information.