Support for U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn and her vote to impeach President Donald Trump is much stronger among women, while attitudes about the president also differ by gender in the congressional district that includes most of Oklahoma County.

A recent poll by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City, showed 52% of women surveyed in the 5th Congressional District approved of Horn’s vote last month to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The poll showed 42% of men in the district supported Horn’s vote.

Horn, of Oklahoma City, is the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation; she was the only one of the five U.S. House members from the state to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

In the poll, taken in the days immediately following the impeachment vote, 49% of women said they approved of how Horn was doing her job, with 31% approving strongly. By contrast, 41% of men approve of the job Horn is doing in her first term, with 24% approving strongly.

Overall, 45% of those surveyed approved of the job Horn is doing, with 28% approving strongly, while 42% disapproved of the job Horn is doing, with 37% strongly disapproving. The undecided was 13%.

This survey was conducted from December 18-20 and included a pool of 500 registered voters in the 5th Congressional District. The results were weighted based on age, gender, party affiliation and level of education and have a margin of error of 4.38% at a 95% confidence interval.

Independents and the impeachment vote

Horn won the seat in 2018 in a major upset over Republican incumbent Steve Russell. The state and national Republican Party organizations have made recapturing the seat a top priority for 2020. Eight Republicans have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump won the district with 54% of the vote in 2016, well below his winning margin statewide.

The district includes most of Oklahoma County and Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. Party registration is 44% Republican, 37% Democrat, 18% independent and less than 1% Libertarian. Independent votes will likely be crucial to Horn’s success in 2020 because of the district’s partisan breakdown.

Jackson Lisle, a pollster and partner at Amber Integrated, said Horn is popular among Democrats, with a 75% overall approval rating and 50% who say they strongly approve of her performance in office.

“That support looks like it will translate to votes, with 72% of Democrats saying they plan to vote for her over any Republican challenger.

“Horn is also popular among independents, with a 72% approval rating. That support, however, is less enthusiastic than it is with Democrats; just 26% of independents say they strongly approve versus 44% who somewhat approve of the congresswoman’s performance.”

Lisle said job approval among independents for Horn doesn’t necessarily translate into support for her reelection.

“That begs the question: Why are some independent voters saying they approve of Congresswoman Horn’s performance in office but may not vote for her?” Lisle said.

“The answer may be impeachment. Among the independent voters who say they are not voting for Horn, one-third of them cite her impeachment vote as the driving factor.”

Trump approval rating by gender

The president’s overall job approval in the district was 53% in the poll, and 47% of those surveyed said they supported his reelection.

Broken down by gender, 50% of women said they disapproved of Trump’s job performance, with 44% disapproving strongly. By contrast, 58% of men said they approved of Trump’s performance, with 47% approving strongly.

Lisle said Trump “polls significantly better among men than women” in the district.

“At 44%, a plurality of women say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance in office and just over half say they plan to vote for either a Democrat or independent candidate for president instead of Trump.

“A slim majority (52%) support Horn’s vote for impeachment, with 45% saying they strongly agree with her vote. In contrast, clear majorities of men say they will vote for Trump, approve of his job performance and disagree with Horn regarding impeachment.”

There has been disagreement over the gender gap in the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton, a major party’s first female nominee for president in the United States.

Trump has claimed that he got 52% of the female vote. The fact-checking website Politifact.com said that figure applied only to white women. Exit poll data showed Trump got 41% of the overall women’s vote, according to Politifact.com.

Sanders popular with younger voters

Amber Integrated also asked registered Democratic voters and independents in the 5th District about candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. Oklahoma is part of the March 3 Super Tuesday primary. Oklahoma Democrats allow independents to vote in their primary.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Oklahoma’s Democratic primary in 2016, led the large field with 20%, and former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 11%. The undecided was 40%. By Super Tuesday, contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina are expected to narrow the field and, possibly, anoint a front runner.

Sanders, of Vermont, is by far the most popular candidate among voters 18 to 29, according to the Amber Integrated poll in the 5th District. He garnered support from 48% of the voters surveyed in that age group. He also had the largest share of voters in the 30-39 age group, at 40%. Sanders is 78 years old.

Biden, who is 77, had the largest share of voters over 60.

Lisle said, “Our poll demonstrates a generational split among Democrat and independent voters in Oklahoma’s 5th District.

“Three in four Sanders voters are under the age of 40, meaning that young voters are almost entirely responsible for propelling him to a commanding early lead over Joe Biden. Biden, by way of contrast, receives only 14% of his support among those voters under 40, while outperforming every other candidate with voters over 60.”

Sanders also had the highest support among women, 27%, more than twice that of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, who was raised in Oklahoma City.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has targeted Oklahoma and other Super Tuesday states with a massive ad campaign, had the highest level of support from men in the poll, at 14%. Of the men surveyed, 46% were undecided on a presidential preference, compared to 37% of women.