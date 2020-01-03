A cold-shooting night (38%) was too much for the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison to overcome Thursday night as they dropped an 83-70 decision at Henderson State to launch the 2020 portion of their men's basketball schedule.

ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas – A cold-shooting night (38%) was too much for the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison to overcome Thursday night as they dropped an 83-70 decision at Henderson State to launch the 2020 portion of their men's basketball schedule.

One Bison player who wasn't on ice was Dishon Lowery, who fired in a team-leading 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting as he also knocked down 5-of-6 free throws, pulled down eight rebounds and picked up a steal. Lowery accounted for one-third of OBU's 24 total field goals.

Three other Bison hitting the double-digit plateau were Brantly Thompson with 13, Rashad Lewis with 12 and Jaquan Simms with 10. However that trio was only a combined 10-of-30 from the field. In addition, just four other OBU players got into the scoring act.

Thompson did sink 3-of-5 shots from outside the arc.

Mike Fofana fueled the Reddies with 18 points as he nailed 10-of-12 free shots and was 4-of-9 from the floor. Chris Parker followed with 16 points while Anthony Lupardus and Chris Owens chipped in 12 apiece.

Henderson State shot 47.6% from the field for the game, was 35.7% (5-of-14) from 3-point range and ended up 75% (18-of-24) from the foul line.

Meanwhile, OBU went 28.6% (8-of-28) from outside the arc and 70% (14-of-20) from the charity stripe.

Each team collected 29 rebounds and each had seven off the offensive glass. The Bison committed four more turnovers, 20-16, than the Reddies.

The next action for OBU will be Saturday in Arkadelphia against Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.