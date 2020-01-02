Dale Calvin Lott, formerly of Tecumseh, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 71 years in Oklahoma City.

Born on Aug. 14, 1948, in Shawnee, Dale was the sixth of seven children born to Frankie and Lloyd Lott.

He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1966. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1967-1970. He was a proud veteran, awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. During his active duty, he was a military police sentry dog handler and loved his best canine friend, Bo.

Because of his service to the country and the GI Bill, Dale was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He graduated with both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. Dale went on to have a successful career in human services in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana.

In 1980, Dale married the love of his life, Carol Krottinger Lott, and became the proud parents of Emily Carol Lott and Amy Catherine Lott, and proud grandparents of Ava Dale Lott and Ian Calvin Lott.

He was a devoted Oklahoma Sooners fan and never missed a football game. After his retirement, Dale volunteered at the Oklahoma History Center, enjoyed taking classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Oklahoma, and was a member of the Liar’s Club at the YMCA. He also enjoyed hanging out with Boo, his loyal canine companion. He was a proud member of the Tecumseh Class of ’66 monthly lunch group.

Dale was predeceased by his parents, Frankie and Lloyd Lott; and brothers Jerry Lott, Darrell Lott, and Dean Lott.

Dale is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Krottinger Lott; daughters, Emily Carol Lott and Amy Catherine Lott; grandchildren, Ava Dale Lott and Ian Calvin Lott; brothers, Don Lott (Shelia) and Ted Lott (Jane); sister, Glenda Rider (Roy); sister-in-law, Marie Lott; close cousin, like a brother, Jack Hays (Barbara); many more cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous classmates and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cooper Funeral Home, 210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, with Pastor Mark Muenchow and Vicar Myron Harms officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery, Tecumseh.

The family has chosen making donations to Tecumseh Alumni Association, PO Box 304, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873 (Dale Lott on subject line) as appropriate for memorials.

Attendees are encouraged to wear crimson and cream in honor of his beloved Sooners, as he will be...