Put on your cowboy boots and head to The Cowboy for an exciting evening of food, fun and one of The Duke’s best, True Grit (1969) Friday January 10, 2020, 6-9 p.m.

A memorable evening will begin with John Wayne’s own granddaughter, Anita La Cava Swift, who will make a special guest appearance to give an introduction of the film. Movie-goers will dine on a scrumptious buffet prepared by The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City and a cash bar will also be available.

In conjunction movie fans will also experience the exhibition Two Grits – A Peek Behind the Eyepatch, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 film and the 10th anniversary of the 2010 film and explores the similarities and the differences between the two films. Guests will be greeted by John Wayne’s actual True Grit costume – shirt, pants, jacket, neckerchief, belt, cowboy boots, hat and iconic eye patch. Other treasures include film artifacts including Wayne’s personal script he used during the production of the 1969 film (complete with The Duke’s own drawing in the margin!) and the Best Actor Academy Award he earned for True Grit.

Other film artifacts include Kim Darby’s and Hailee Steinfeld’s Mattie Ross costumes, Jeff Bridges’s Rooster Cogburn hat, Matt Damon’s LaBoeuf costume and much more.

Following the movie, guests may enjoy a walk through the Two Grits exhibition with curator Michael R. Grauer, McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture/Curator of Cowboy Collections & Western Art.

$45, $40 for Museum members. Reservations required by January 7.

Charles Portis’ classic novel “True Grit” (1968) is the February 2020 book selection for the Read the West Book Club, which meets once a month in the Museum’s Dub & Mozelle Richardson Theater to discuss the month’s book and enjoy provided refreshments. Book lovers will meet to discuss “True Grit” February 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm (Register by February 6, 2020) Reservations are $6 for Museum members and $9 for general admission. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://nationalcowboymuseum.org/event/read-the-west-book-club-true-grit/

